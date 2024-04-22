Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,458 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $65,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

