MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 346.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,849 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $61,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.57.

NYSE MSCI opened at $510.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

