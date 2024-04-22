National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL)

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSL. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

SSL opened at C$7.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.49.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$199,376.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

