National Bank Financial Comments on New Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.64.

New Gold Stock Performance

New Gold stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 106,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

