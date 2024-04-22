National Bank Financial Comments on Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PAAS)

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAAS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

