National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.32. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 14.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.