National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $4.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.96.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE:ERO opened at C$27.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.47. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.