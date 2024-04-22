National Bank Financial Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of C$271.22 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

