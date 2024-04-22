National Bank Financial Weighs in on Open Text Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Open Text in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Open Text’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Open Text Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.09. Open Text has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Open Text by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.