National Bank Financial Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.23.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $52.65 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

