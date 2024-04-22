Netflix, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $17.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.36 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $555.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $605.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

