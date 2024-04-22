NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NETSTREIT Price Performance
NTST opened at $17.06 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.
NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 745.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
