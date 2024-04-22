NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NTST opened at $17.06 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 745.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NTST. Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

