NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $94.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.