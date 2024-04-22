NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NNN REIT in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for NNN REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NNN REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

NNN REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NNN opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. NNN REIT has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.