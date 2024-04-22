Northland Power Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

