Northland Power Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Northland Power Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
About Northland Power
