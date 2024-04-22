NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $3.54 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

