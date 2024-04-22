NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Reduced by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 487,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $241,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $762.00 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $844.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

