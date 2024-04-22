OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

OGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

OceanaGold Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.19 on Monday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

