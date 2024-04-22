Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.002919.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
About Orbia Advance
