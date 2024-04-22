Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.002919.

Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

