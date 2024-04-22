Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OR. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.72.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$22.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.32. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$24.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -85.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$157,912.40. In related news, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total transaction of C$157,912.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

