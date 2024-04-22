Parkland Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.46.

Parkland Stock Down 2.6 %

PKI stock opened at C$42.19 on Monday. Parkland has a one year low of C$30.29 and a one year high of C$47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.53.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00. Insiders have sold 42,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.