Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Paysafe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $865.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

