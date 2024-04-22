Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.45.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock worth $2,369,903. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $202.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day moving average of $232.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

