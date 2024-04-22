Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $10.88 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

