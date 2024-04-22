Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $10.88 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Amazon Stock Insights & Analysis for 2024
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Lithium Overdose: Can These 2 Lithium Stocks Recover in 2024?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Leads the Robotic Surgery Movement
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.