Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.8 %

PM stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

View Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.