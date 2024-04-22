PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $129,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,606,000 after acquiring an additional 361,983 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

