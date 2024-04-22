Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$36.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.30. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.30.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5349398 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

