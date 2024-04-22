Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Proximus Stock Performance
Shares of BGAOY opened at $1.60 on Monday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.
About Proximus
