Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Decreased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $110.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

