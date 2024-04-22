PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 144.08 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PubMatic by 48.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $154,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,563 shares of company stock worth $3,940,568. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

