PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,619 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in PulteGroup by 24.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $6,111,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,815,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $105.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

