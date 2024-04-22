Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sify Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sify Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

