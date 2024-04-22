Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cambium Networks Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cambium Networks in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 110,304 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

