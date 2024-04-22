Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Lifted by Zacks Research

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

EQT stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

