Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $97.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.