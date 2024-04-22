Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Lowered by Zacks Research

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2026 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $184.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average of $178.10. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.82%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.