Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Raised by Analyst

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.