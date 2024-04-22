Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:TER)

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $95.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teradyne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.