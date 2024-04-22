Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Issued By William Blair

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a report released on Friday, April 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

EFX opened at $216.20 on Monday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

