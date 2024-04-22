Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SKX)

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,875 shares of company stock worth $15,021,192 in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

