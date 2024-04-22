Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Wedbush

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.7 %

KEY stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

