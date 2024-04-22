Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Comerica Stock Up 1.8 %

Comerica stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.