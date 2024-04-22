Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Reduced by Analyst

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.87.

MMC stock opened at $202.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

