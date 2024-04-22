Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Decreased by B. Riley

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.6 %

VSTO opened at $32.36 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after buying an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.