Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Reduced by Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 463,035 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 179,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 503,799 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,951 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,593,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

