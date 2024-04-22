Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Increased by Sidoti Csr

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Expro Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Expro Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.91 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Expro Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Expro Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expro Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Expro Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Expro Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.