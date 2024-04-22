Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.45.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $394.28 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $316.43 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 922.2% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

