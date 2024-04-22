Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted by William Blair

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a report released on Friday, April 19th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $17.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Netflix stock opened at $555.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.99. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

