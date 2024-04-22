Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
A number of analysts have commented on RLYB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rallybio from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Shares of RLYB stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Rallybio has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.
