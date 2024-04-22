Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of analysts have commented on RLYB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rallybio from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rallybio by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rallybio by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rallybio by 134.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Rallybio has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

