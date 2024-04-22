Raymond James Comments on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $27.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,157.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 16,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 197.1% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,919,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.0% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 31,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

